Bellecapital International Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Moderna by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 51.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRNA. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.71.

MRNA stock traded down $7.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $409.26. The stock had a trading volume of 519,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,494,359. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $256.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $164.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $443.99.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $3,000,860.00. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $4,266,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $344,425,832.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,070 shares of company stock worth $76,330,058 in the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

