Bellecapital International Ltd. Decreases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Bellecapital International Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,223 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. owned 0.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.06. 15,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,172. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.12.

