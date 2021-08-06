Bellecapital International Ltd. Buys 9,355 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.69. 21,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,157. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.04. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $34.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 82.32, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.56.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. PagSeguro Digital’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Itau BBA Securities raised PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.36.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.