Bellecapital International Ltd. Buys 605 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,911 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.4% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 56.5% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $74,951,000 after purchasing an additional 147,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,898.5% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 297,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.48.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $177.28. 294,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,847,176. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.82. The firm has a market cap of $322.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.68, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

