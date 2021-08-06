Belden (NYSE:BDC) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Belden (NYSE:BDC) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BDC. TheStreet raised Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

BDC opened at $51.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -147.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.38. Belden has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $55.16.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.38 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Belden will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 1,785.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 113,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,809,000 after purchasing an additional 44,401 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

