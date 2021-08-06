Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,138,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,813 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up approximately 1.9% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $276,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.67.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $11.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $243.08. 2,496,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,227. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.03. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $267.95.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.28. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.