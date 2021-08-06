Beacon (BECN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.18 Million

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. Beacon has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $4,019.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.22 or 0.00002998 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beacon has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00015452 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001621 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000966 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

