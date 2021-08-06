BCE (NYSE:BCE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 105,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,297,048 shares.The stock last traded at $50.82 and had previously closed at $50.52.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of BCE in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.05.

The firm has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in BCE by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 129,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $2,157,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $701,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BCE by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 172,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

About BCE (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

