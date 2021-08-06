Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been given a €75.00 ($88.24) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €99.36 ($116.89).

ETR:BMW opened at €81.20 ($95.53) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.22. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €54.23 ($63.80) and a fifty-two week high of €96.39 ($113.40). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €88.84.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

