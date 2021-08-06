BASIC Price Reaches $0.0053 (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. In the last seven days, BASIC has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One BASIC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. BASIC has a total market cap of $26.92 million and approximately $520,714.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BASIC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00057635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00017421 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $364.49 or 0.00897618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00098105 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00042516 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC (CRYPTO:BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,071,501,457 coins. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.