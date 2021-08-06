Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Hits $0.67 on Top Exchanges

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001654 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 8% higher against the dollar. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $992.38 million and $234.17 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00058065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00017267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $361.68 or 0.00897580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00098774 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00042719 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,489,043,084 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

