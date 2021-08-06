Barrington Research Boosts CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Price Target to $163.00

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $150.00 to $163.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.91% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

CSW Industrials stock traded up $3.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,683. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55 and a beta of 0.80. CSW Industrials has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $143.78.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.30. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 9.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $227,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,198,532.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $713,620. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the first quarter worth $32,482,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 34.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 889,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,121,000 after purchasing an additional 228,559 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 32.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 786,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,204,000 after purchasing an additional 193,137 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 28.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 403,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,524,000 after purchasing an additional 90,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after buying an additional 42,827 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

