Barrington Research Boosts CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Price Target to $163.00

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $150.00 to $163.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.91% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
CSW Industrials stock traded up $3.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,683. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55 and a beta of 0.80. CSW Industrials has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $143.78.
In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $227,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,198,532.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $713,620. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the first quarter worth $32,482,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 34.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 889,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,121,000 after purchasing an additional 228,559 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 32.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 786,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,204,000 after purchasing an additional 193,137 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 28.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 403,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,524,000 after purchasing an additional 90,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after buying an additional 42,827 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CSW Industrials
CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.
