Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,400 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $1,196,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Titus Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 27.0% in the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 24,945 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 111.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,686 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 20.0% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 852,295 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $16,867,000 after buying an additional 142,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

GOLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $21.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.70.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

