Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) had its price target lifted by Roth Capital from $88.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Barrett Business Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

BBSI stock traded up $5.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.74. 29,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,092. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.54 million, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $79.73.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.74. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.71%. Research analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBSI. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 150.6% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 101.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 76.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

