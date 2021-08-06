Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.60 Million

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will announce sales of $30.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.81 million to $31.39 million. Barings BDC posted sales of $16.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 89.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year sales of $123.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120.61 million to $125.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $124.83 million, with estimates ranging from $119.98 million to $129.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 172.63%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.45.

In related news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $84,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in Barings BDC by 48.0% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,207,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,992 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Barings BDC by 101.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 448,484 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Barings BDC by 18.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,689,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after buying an additional 411,066 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC raised its stake in Barings BDC by 47.1% in the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,279,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after buying an additional 409,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,841,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBDC opened at $10.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.57.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC)

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.