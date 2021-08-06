Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.60 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will announce sales of $30.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.81 million to $31.39 million. Barings BDC posted sales of $16.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 89.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year sales of $123.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120.61 million to $125.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $124.83 million, with estimates ranging from $119.98 million to $129.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 172.63%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.45.

In related news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $84,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in Barings BDC by 48.0% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,207,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,992 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Barings BDC by 101.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 448,484 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Barings BDC by 18.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,689,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after buying an additional 411,066 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC raised its stake in Barings BDC by 47.1% in the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,279,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after buying an additional 409,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,841,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBDC opened at $10.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.57.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

