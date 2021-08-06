Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP)

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON:JUP opened at GBX 273.60 ($3.57) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 280.61. Jupiter Fund Management has a 12 month low of GBX 197.30 ($2.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 310.80 ($4.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.92%. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider Roger Yates acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.48) per share, for a total transaction of £532,000 ($695,061.41). Also, insider David Cruickshank acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.59) per share, for a total transaction of £82,500 ($107,786.78).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

