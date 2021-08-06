Barclays Raises Senior (LON:SNR) Price Target to GBX 177

Senior (LON:SNR) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 177 ($2.31) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.92% from the company’s current price.

SNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Senior in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Senior in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Senior from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Senior in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Senior from GBX 112 ($1.46) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 137.83 ($1.80).

LON:SNR traded down GBX 4.80 ($0.06) on Friday, hitting GBX 168.70 ($2.20). 183,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,110. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 157.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £707.56 million and a PE ratio of -4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.52. Senior has a fifty-two week low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 186.71 ($2.44).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

