Barclays Cuts BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target to $50.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.48% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.93.
BorgWarner stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.33. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.53.
In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 9,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $512,692.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,007.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,373,833 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.
About BorgWarner
BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.
