Barclays Cuts BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target to $50.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.48% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.93.

BorgWarner stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.33. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.53.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 9,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $512,692.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,007.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,373,833 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

