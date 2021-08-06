Barclays Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €77.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BAS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Monday. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €79.33 ($93.33).

Shares of Basf stock opened at €67.08 ($78.92) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €66.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72. Basf has a twelve month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a twelve month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The stock has a market cap of $61.61 billion and a PE ratio of 26.60.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

