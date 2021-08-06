Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a commercial bank which serves residents and businesses primarily in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, CT. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts; demand and NOW deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial lending products as well as electronic banking and online banking services. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ BWFG opened at $30.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.88. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.19.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Bankwell Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWFG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 39.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 50.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

