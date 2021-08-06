Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Bankinter in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Bankinter currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Bankinter alerts:

BKIMF stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.28. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $7.09.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.