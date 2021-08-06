Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Stock Position Lifted by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,299 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $100.32 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $106.88. The company has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.8782 dividend. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMO. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

