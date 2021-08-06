Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) to Issue $0.72 Dividend

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) announced a dividend on Friday, August 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.7183 per share by the bank on Monday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of BKHYY stock opened at $41.66 on Friday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get Bank Hapoalim B.M. alerts:

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.65. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank Hapoalim B.M. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKHYY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays cut Bank Hapoalim B.M. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market activity; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.