Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.71-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $484.8-486.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $475.04 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.710-$0.750 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAND. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bandwidth from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $177.22 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $170.20.

Shares of BAND traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.84. 236,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.34. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $107.01 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -63.05 and a beta of 0.46.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $113.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.37 million. Equities analysts expect that Bandwidth will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $31,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,963.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $46,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,597.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,972 shares of company stock valued at $249,551 over the last three months. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

