Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%.

Bandwidth stock traded down $4.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.97. 624,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -60.06 and a beta of 0.46. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $107.01 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.34.

In other news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $62,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,733.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,189 shares in the company, valued at $835,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,972 shares of company stock worth $249,551 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAND shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.44.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

