Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07-0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.6-124.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.56 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.710-$0.750 EPS.

BAND opened at $124.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -63.05 and a beta of 0.46. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $107.01 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAND. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.44.

In other Bandwidth news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,515. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $31,000.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,963.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,972 shares of company stock valued at $249,551 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

