Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAN. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale raised Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

SAN stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Santander has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $4.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 118,540,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397,198 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at $56,631,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,312,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,523,000 after buying an additional 1,391,448 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,000,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 17.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,965,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,212 shares during the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

