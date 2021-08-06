Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BCPC. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Stephens cut Balchem from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $132.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 0.57. Balchem has a 52-week low of $92.60 and a 52-week high of $139.59.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 12.08%. Analysts predict that Balchem will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,175,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $649,077,000 after purchasing an additional 146,430 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,989,000 after purchasing an additional 234,926 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Balchem by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 951,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,305,000 after acquiring an additional 12,182 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Balchem by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 739,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,202,000 after acquiring an additional 139,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Balchem by 294.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 620,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,229,000 after acquiring an additional 463,314 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

