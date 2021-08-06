Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock.

NYSE:BCSF opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $16.45.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 74.93% and a return on equity of 8.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 27.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,024,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,140,000 after purchasing an additional 221,750 shares during the last quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. increased its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.2% during the second quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 784,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 17.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 784,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 116,734 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.5% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 715,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 463,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 16,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

