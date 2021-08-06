Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (BCSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock remained flat at $$15.15 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,434. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $978.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.57.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 74.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

BCSF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

