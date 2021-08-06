BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BAE Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at $32.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in BAE Systems by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BAE Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $724,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,086,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new position in BAE Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $1,285,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

