Baader Bank Reiterates €13.50 Price Target for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF)

Baader Bank set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €8.30 ($9.76) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. K+S Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.03 ($11.80).

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR SDF opened at €12.07 ($14.19) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.55. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a 12-month high of €13.35 ($15.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of €11.88.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.