Baader Bank Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €50.00 Price Target

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been given a €50.00 ($58.82) price target by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NORMA Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €47.00 ($55.29).

Get NORMA Group alerts:

Shares of ETR:NOEJ opened at €44.36 ($52.19) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 96.06. NORMA Group has a 1 year low of €23.28 ($27.39) and a 1 year high of €49.36 ($58.07). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.