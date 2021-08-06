Baader Bank Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €50.00 Price Target

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2021

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been given a €50.00 ($58.82) price target by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NORMA Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €47.00 ($55.29).

Shares of ETR:NOEJ opened at €44.36 ($52.19) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 96.06. NORMA Group has a 1 year low of €23.28 ($27.39) and a 1 year high of €49.36 ($58.07). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Analyst Recommendations for NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ)

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.