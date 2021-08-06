B. Riley Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Ramaco Resources in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of Ramaco Resources stock opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $347.18 million, a P/E ratio of 71.45 and a beta of 1.05. Ramaco Resources has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.97.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 2.17%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in METC. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 35.0% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 499,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 129,640 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 18.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 228.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 33,398 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,166 acres of controlled mineral and 25 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

