Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Takes $541,000 Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Aug 6th, 2021

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,143,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $107.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.24. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $74.42 and a 12 month high of $112.02.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

