Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

NASDAQ ATER opened at $8.60 on Friday. Aterian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.79. The stock has a market cap of $293.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 4.20.

Get Aterian alerts:

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.36). Aterian had a negative return on equity of 108.98% and a negative net margin of 62.75%. The company had revenue of $48.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aterian, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Aterian from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Aterian from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aterian in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Aterian from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

Aterian Profile

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER).

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.