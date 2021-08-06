Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Grows Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 158.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,486 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 241,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after buying an additional 77,309 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 157,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,921,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 281.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 83,975 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 61,935 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 624,908 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,074,000 after purchasing an additional 341,250 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $70.18 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.44 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.20.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Ormat Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORA. Cowen reduced their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

