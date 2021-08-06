Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Buys 2,044 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 179,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,074,000 after acquiring an additional 19,412 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 761,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,944,000 after purchasing an additional 16,963 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 16,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,705,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,439,000 after purchasing an additional 304,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 127,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $69.63 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $49.17 and a 12-month high of $70.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.40.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

