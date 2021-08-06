Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Acquires 607 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,299 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 82.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 36.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 25.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 366 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,704 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $161.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.89 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.83) EPS. Research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.64.

In other news, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $9,164,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 169,769 shares of company stock valued at $28,818,931. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

