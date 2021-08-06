Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target Increased to $223.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its price target upped by analysts at Raymond James from $200.00 to $223.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.91% from the company’s current price.

AXON has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

Shares of AXON stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,351. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.54. Axon Enterprise has a 52-week low of $78.28 and a 52-week high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $195.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.84 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $92,833.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,590.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $851,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,784,386.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,323 shares of company stock worth $1,046,693 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges.

