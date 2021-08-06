AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €25.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on AXA (EPA:CS) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on AXA in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($24.12) target price on AXA in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on AXA in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) target price on AXA in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on AXA in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €24.68 ($29.04).

Shares of CS opened at €23.38 ($27.51) on Tuesday. AXA has a one year low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a one year high of €27.69 ($32.58). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €22.09.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

