AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 689.38% and a negative return on equity of 95.76%.

Shares of AVEO stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,281,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,691. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.25. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVEO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

