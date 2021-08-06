AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.96. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.18.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $229.19 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $232.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.53.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.19%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total transaction of $457,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,060. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 149,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 107,210 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 609.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 15,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

