Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $215.00. The stock had previously closed at $169.63, but opened at $184.80. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Avalara shares last traded at $176.28, with a volume of 4,777 shares.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AVLR. Raymond James boosted their target price on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.07.

In other Avalara news, Director Rajeev Singh sold 5,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $3,635,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,891,419.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,334 shares of company stock valued at $15,734,895. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 10.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 348,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,351,000 after purchasing an additional 39,275 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avalara by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Avalara by 3,168.2% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.53. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of -226.17 and a beta of 0.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avalara Company Profile (NYSE:AVLR)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

