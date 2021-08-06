Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $215.00. The stock had previously closed at $169.63, but opened at $184.80. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Avalara shares last traded at $176.28, with a volume of 4,777 shares.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AVLR. Raymond James boosted their target price on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.07.
In other Avalara news, Director Rajeev Singh sold 5,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $3,635,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,891,419.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,334 shares of company stock valued at $15,734,895. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.53. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of -226.17 and a beta of 0.71.
Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Avalara Company Profile (NYSE:AVLR)
Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.
