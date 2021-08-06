Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.69% from the stock’s current price.

AVLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.21.

AVLR opened at $169.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.53. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.17 and a beta of 0.71. Avalara has a one year low of $114.22 and a one year high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Avalara will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rajeev Singh sold 5,910 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,004,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $191,116.80. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,334 shares of company stock valued at $15,734,895. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 400.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,894,000 after buying an additional 1,192,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 16.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,690 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,092,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 12.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,219,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,642,000 after acquiring an additional 360,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 128.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

