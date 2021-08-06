Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Trading Down 3.8%

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF)’s share price dropped 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 695,447 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,642,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Separately, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group from C$0.65 to C$0.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23. The firm has a market cap of $160.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative net margin of 161.57% and a negative return on equity of 38.03%.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc, a cannabis company, provides cannabis products to the medical, wellness, and adult-use markets in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation, development, and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products such as, soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, cannabis oil spray, and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

