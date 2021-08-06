Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.560-$6.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.91 billion-$16.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.88 billion.
Shares of ADP stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.00. 1,333,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,736. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $213.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $189.21.
In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Automatic Data Processing Company Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.
