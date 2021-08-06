Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.560-$6.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.91 billion-$16.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.88 billion.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.00. 1,333,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,736. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $213.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $189.21.

In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

