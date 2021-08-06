Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) PT Raised to $230.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $189.21.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $213.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.59. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $213.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADP. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 13.1% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.