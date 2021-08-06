Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $46.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA downgraded shares of Autohome from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Autohome from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Autohome from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Autohome from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.73.

Get Autohome alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $43.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.47. Autohome has a 52-week low of $41.88 and a 52-week high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. The company had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.94 million. Autohome had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Autohome will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autohome during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Autohome by 34.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Autohome by 151.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Autohome by 21.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Autohome by 88.9% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.