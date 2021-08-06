Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.85

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 299678 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter valued at $60,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter worth about $1,606,000.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

